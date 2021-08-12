Nordson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,065% compared to the typical volume of 37 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.56. 148,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $229.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nordson by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,226,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

