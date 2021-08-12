Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.44. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

