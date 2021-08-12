Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.05

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 66832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

