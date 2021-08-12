Northcoast Research Upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Buy

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 80,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

