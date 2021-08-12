Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.65. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 16,936 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.