Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

