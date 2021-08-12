Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 22,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 136,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.