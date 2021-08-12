Northland Securities Trims Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price to $20.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

