Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 5,979 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 25,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

