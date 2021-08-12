Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in State Street by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 387,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

STT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 35,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

