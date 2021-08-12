Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,633.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,526.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.