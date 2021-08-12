Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.21. The company had a trading volume of 204,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.