Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.95. 25,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.