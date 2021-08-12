Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 96,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

