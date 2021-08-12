Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in eBay by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

