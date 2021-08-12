Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 967.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $44.68. 8,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

