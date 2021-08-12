Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lifted by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 11,718,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,950,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.