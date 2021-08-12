NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 39339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a quick ratio of 50.24 and a current ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.39.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$309,997.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,946,640.35. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total value of C$1,227,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at C$60,308.82. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,927 shares of company stock worth $2,560,256.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

