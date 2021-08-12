Novan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,550 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 428 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NOVN stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,749. Novan has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

