Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

