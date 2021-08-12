Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.67.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $42,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26. Novavax has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

