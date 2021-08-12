Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 227.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,461. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.