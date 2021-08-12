Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,743.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

