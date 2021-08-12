Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias Sells 58,000 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James D. Frias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nucor alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68.

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,208. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.