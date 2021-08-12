Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Allen C. Behr Sells 6,103 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE NUE traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $123.48. 177,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.