NuCypher Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $175.34 million and $24.76 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00876946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00154847 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,255,987,131 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

