Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.66 million and $6.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

