NULS (NULS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.04 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $52.30 million and $12.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00143732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00154920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.15 or 0.99761376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.00876644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.