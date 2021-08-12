NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $798,479.29

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $798,479.29 and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00023396 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,271,188 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,802,021 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

