Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 34,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

