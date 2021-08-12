Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fathom worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $690,222.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock worth $3,463,654 in the last ninety days.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

