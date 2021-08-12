Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

