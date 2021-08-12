Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,118 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FRGI opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $368.92 million, a PE ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

