Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of The Cato worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Cato in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Cato by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATO opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

