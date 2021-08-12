Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Mistras Group worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.74 million, a P/E ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

