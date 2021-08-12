Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JinkoSolar worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JKS opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.