Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Apyx Medical worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 176,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

