Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.80. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

