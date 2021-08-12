Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.