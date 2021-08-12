Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZN. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.32. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

