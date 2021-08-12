Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRA opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

