Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Clearfield worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 186.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,805.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $578.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

