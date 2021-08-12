Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Pure Cycle worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 51.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 25.8% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

PCYO opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

