Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,317 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,317 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Surgalign worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRGA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

