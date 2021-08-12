Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,170 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tilray by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

