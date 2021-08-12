Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,728 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Akouos worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akouos by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akouos by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akouos by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

AKUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

