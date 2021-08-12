Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 over the last three months. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.