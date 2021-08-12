Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

