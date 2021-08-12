Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,984 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Century Casinos worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

