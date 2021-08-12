Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,450 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ryerson worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 270,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $888.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.